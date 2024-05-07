Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

