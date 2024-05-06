Fielder Capital Group LLC Purchases New Stake in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Oncology Institute as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 1,877,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 819,321 shares during the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Oncology Institute stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 336,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,128. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 80.46%. The business had revenue of $85.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

