Apollo Currency Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $785,740.99 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $785,740.99 and $2.56 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 60.4% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00058676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00011563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007480 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

