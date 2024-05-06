MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,835 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hillenbrand by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of HI stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 431,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 5,600 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.94 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 11,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $511,958.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,156 shares of company stock worth $1,028,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.