Richard Arthur Costello Sells 40,000 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $56.41. 456,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,710. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 40.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 377.5% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

