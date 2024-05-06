Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

CW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.85. 206,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.80. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $157.85 and a 52-week high of $279.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.24%.

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 69,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

