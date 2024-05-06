GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Position Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,311. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Several research firms have commented on GEHC. Argus upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

