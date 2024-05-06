Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Shares Gap Up to $213.80

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $213.80, but opened at $223.20. Alexander’s shares last traded at $220.01, with a volume of 2,966 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALX

Alexander’s Trading Up 7.9 %

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexander’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 17.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 25.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.