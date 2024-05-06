Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $4.74

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.91. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 1,368,143 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,385,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 208,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hecla Mining by 21.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,390,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 298,547 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

