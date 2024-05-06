Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.55 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.