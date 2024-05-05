One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,556 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,501. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $62.61 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.15.

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

