Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Vistra worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vistra by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VST opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

