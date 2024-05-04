Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:FNV traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.25. 683,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,409. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.72.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -54.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FNV
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.