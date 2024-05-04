Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

Trupanion Trading Down 16.5 %

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.50 million, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $36.82.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,398,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,165,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after buying an additional 630,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 63,247 shares during the last quarter.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

