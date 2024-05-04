OFS Capital Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

OFS Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. OFS Capital has a payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.5%.

Shares of OFS Capital stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.49. 88,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,935. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $127.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.73. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

