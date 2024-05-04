Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) PT Lowered to $36.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIP. TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 472,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45 and a beta of 0.99. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 30,737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,652,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

