Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

OSG stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,337 shares of company stock worth $738,115. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

