Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 108 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $196.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.35 and a 200 day moving average of $192.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

