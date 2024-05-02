Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 47 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $685.45 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $428.97 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $711.97. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.28.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,300 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

