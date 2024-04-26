Stack Financial Management Inc Has $20.98 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,516 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 2.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc owned 0.08% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $20,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $782,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $626,981,000 after acquiring an additional 152,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,811,207 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,555,000 after acquiring an additional 665,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,666,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AEM stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $66.59. 2,983,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,298,388. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

