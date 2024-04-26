Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,046 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $193.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.33 and a twelve month high of $193.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

