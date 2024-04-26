Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Grows By 25,700.0%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 25,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lomiko Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LMRMF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
