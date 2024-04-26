Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Grows By 25,700.0%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 25,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMRMF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.