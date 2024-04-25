Syon Capital LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $241.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,065. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.77 and a 52-week high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

