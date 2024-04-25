Syon Capital LLC Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $306.00. 1,365,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $284.85 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.49.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.69.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

