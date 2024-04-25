Syon Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,872,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,972,000 after acquiring an additional 65,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,893,000 after acquiring an additional 648,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,271,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,645,000 after acquiring an additional 69,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,621,000 after acquiring an additional 450,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,480,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,553. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

