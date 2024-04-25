Short Interest in American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Decreases By 88.9%

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMBZ stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.50. 1,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.68. American Business Bank has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $39.54.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

