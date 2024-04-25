Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Stephens

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stephens from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 97,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.87. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after buying an additional 175,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $27,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 349,534 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 630,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 33,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

