Bailard Inc. Sells 2,397 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 6.51% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,087 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $173.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.