Bailard Inc. Sells 2,397 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 6.51% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000.
iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,087 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $173.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.
About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF
The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
