SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WORX traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 74,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,203. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

