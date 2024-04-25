SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 273,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SCWorx Price Performance
WORX traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 74,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,203. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $14.40.
SCWorx Company Profile
