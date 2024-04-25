Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 25th (ACRV, ALGN, AMX, AMZN, APH, ARE, AS, ASGN, ASO, AVY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 25th:

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $333.00 to $370.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $16.60 to $17.20. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $198.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $138.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $137.00 to $132.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $104.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $230.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $213.00 to $215.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $325.00 to $300.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $83.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $97.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price boosted by Hovde Group from $96.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $98.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $73.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $82.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $74.00 to $90.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $79.00 to $84.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $80.00 to $85.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $78.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $100.00 to $99.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $222.00 to $226.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3,285.00 to $3,300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $3,200.00 to $3,600.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Stephens from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $2,850.00 to $3,200.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $129.00 to $107.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $89.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $84.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5.50 to $4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $93.00 to $95.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $14.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $83.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $84.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $320.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $93.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $65.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $80.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $75.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $151.00 to $139.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $215.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $391.00 to $360.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $334.00 to $326.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $415.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $140.00 to $160.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $256.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $176.00 to $172.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $60.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $248.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $450.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $545.00 to $520.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $467.00 to $487.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $975.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $935.00 to $960.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $880.00 to $850.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $17.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $74.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $47.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $59.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $520.00 to $562.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $500.00 to $510.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $530.00 to $500.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $570.00 to $480.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $555.00 to $500.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $585.00 to $500.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $610.00 to $575.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $535.00 to $480.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $585.00 to $540.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $550.00 to $525.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $610.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $95.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $17.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $850.00 to $830.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $920.00 to $875.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $302.00 to $294.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target boosted by Argus from $175.00 to $182.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $169.00 to $192.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $154.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $202.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $241.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $98.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $125.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $27.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $116.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $5.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $132.00 to $131.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $69.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $155.00 to $145.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $26.00 to $28.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $22.50. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $510.00 to $455.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $159.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $621.00 to $620.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $650.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.60 to $3.40. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $98.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $96.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $190.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $130.00 to $147.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $165.00 to $180.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $184.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $420.00 to $460.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $3.00 to $2.10. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

