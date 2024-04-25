QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 440 ($5.43) to GBX 445 ($5.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 443.40 ($5.48).

LON QQ opened at GBX 344.40 ($4.25) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 361.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 339.37. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 382.40 ($4.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,895.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

