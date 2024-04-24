Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.64. 2,507,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,742. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

