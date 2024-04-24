Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,715 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on O. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4 %

Realty Income stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. 3,663,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823,351. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

