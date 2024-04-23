6,467 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $81.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

