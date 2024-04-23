Union Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

UNB stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

