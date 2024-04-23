Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Lowered to $282.00 at Robert W. Baird

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $282.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.75.

SNA stock opened at $268.56 on Friday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $247.68 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

