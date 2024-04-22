Raymond James Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$190.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$183.36.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$177.78. 423,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$175.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$165.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.13 and a 52 week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.