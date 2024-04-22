OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421,865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.27. 80,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,020. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.59.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

