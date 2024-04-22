OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 476 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,467,989,000 after buying an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,902 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,033,000 after purchasing an additional 172,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,924,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,800,000 after purchasing an additional 596,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.04. 453,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,511,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

