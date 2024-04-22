American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.

