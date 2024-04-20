WFA Asset Management Corp Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 313,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,490. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.