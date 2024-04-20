WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 139 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WFA Asset Management Corp cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,377,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

