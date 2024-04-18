Delta Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $252.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

