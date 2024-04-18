Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Up 0.5%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.95 and last traded at $66.82. 1,160,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,483,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

