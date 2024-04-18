NBW Capital LLC Takes $260,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $193.09. The company had a trading volume of 25,708,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,322,336. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

