Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $14.17 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,040 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Shell accounts for approximately 3.0% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $71.13. 2,032,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,129. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

