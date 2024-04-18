CapWealth Advisors LLC Buys 451 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Generac Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $133.58. The stock had a trading volume of 589,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,786. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average of $115.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

