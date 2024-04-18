Wealth Alliance Acquires 36 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $325.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

