Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Raised to $21.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

OWL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OWL stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 183.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,162,000 after buying an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,347,000 after buying an additional 3,565,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,538,000 after buying an additional 204,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,240,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,701,000 after buying an additional 238,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.