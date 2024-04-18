Head-To-Head Contrast: Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) versus TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ – Get Free Report) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% TotalEnergies 9.19% 19.61% 8.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gulfport Energy and TotalEnergies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A TotalEnergies 0 6 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

TotalEnergies has a consensus price target of $69.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.75%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

This table compares Gulfport Energy and TotalEnergies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 28.51 -$1.63 billion ($6.86) -22.40 TotalEnergies $218.95 billion 0.77 $21.38 billion $8.67 8.27

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TotalEnergies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.5, meaning that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Gulfport Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities. The Integrated Power segment includes generation, storage, electricity trading, and B2B-B2C distribution of gas and electricity. The Refining & Chemicals segment consists of refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes oil supply, trading, and marine shipping activities. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

